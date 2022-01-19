SAFETY STRATEGY: FNM calls for crime mitigation plan as armed robberies on the rise

Police: Japanese cars being targeted for theft

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Free National Movement (FNM) has called on the government to provide a clearly articulated plan to the Bahamian public to address the recent uptick in violent crimes.

The comments come as police report an uptick in armed robberies over the past few weeks.

There have been six murders so far for 2022.

In a statement on the matter, St Barnabas MP Shanendon Cartwright said the opposition joins the voices of Bahamians everywhere who are expressing their deep concern and outrage at the increased level of gun violence in our nation and the marked increase in the fear of crime.

“While we appreciate that a safe and secure society requires diligence by its citizens, multifaceted approaches and strategies to fight crime, we call upon the government to provide a clearly articulated plan to the Bahamian public that addresses this increase in violent crime and Bahamians’ increased fear for their overall security in our country,” Cartwright wrote.

“The official opposition registers our continued confidence in and support of our highly capable and professional men and women of the Royal Bahamas Police Force and offers our continued prayers for those Bahamian families who have fallen victims to the scourge of criminal elements in our society.”

On Monday, Acting Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander advised that police have noted a trend in the past two weeks with robberies, where a number of residents are being held up and robbed of their vehicles upon returning home.

He said the majority of these incidents involve Japanese vehicles.

Police urged residents to look out for 12 Japanese vehicles that were stolen in recent robberies, some of which may have changed their license plates.

Residents were advised not to purchase car parts from suspicious sellers.

Police also warned that the culprits are conducting these acts in dark clothing and dark masks.

Vehicles stolen since the beginning of the year include a royal blue 2008 Honda Accord Coupe, taken by two gunmen in Yamacraw; a silver 2008 Honda Stream taken by two gunmen on Goggle Eye Road; a charcoal gray 2007 Nissan Note taken by three men on Soldier Road; a blue 2010 Honda Fit taken by two men on West Bay Street; a black 2009 Nissan Note taken by two men in the Chippingham area; a red 2013 Honda Accord Coupe taken at gunpoint by one man on Gladstone Road; a charcoal gray 2011 Nissan Teana; a burgundy 2012 Nissan Cube taken by a lone man in Kennedy Subdivision; a dark gray 2013 Nissan Note; a burgundy 2010 Nissan Note; and a gray 2009 Nissan Note taken in the eastern area.

Fernander said police are moving to implement a “know your commander” program for the different areas to allow residents to get back to community policing.

“We had a lot of transfers in recent times with respect to commanders and we intend to make it known who your commander, who is your deputy is, along with their contact and email so if you are not comfortable going home, we can ensure you feel safe,” he said.

He further urged business owners and residents to ensure their surroundings are secured with proper lighting and working cameras for safety.