NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Junkanoo officials say a zero-tolerance approach to mischief has been taken to ensure safety at the upcoming Junkanoo Parades.

Ellery Deveaux, Junkanoo Coordinator within the Ministry of Culture, noted nearly 200 Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) and Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) officers will be deployed on Bay and Shirley Streets.