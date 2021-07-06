“SAD DAY”: Two pilots feared dead in blazing Abaco crash

Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority to investigate crash today

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Two young pilots are believed to be dead following an explosive plane crash in Abaco shortly after 2pm yesterday.

While authorities have yet to identify the pair, Eyewitness News understands that they are Lavan Paul and Jason Allen.

Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority (AAIA) Chief Investigator Delvin Major said initial information on the incident was scarce, advising that a team would be on the ground in Abaco this morning to investigate the tragedy.

The plane — a Westwind N790JR — had reportedly flown into Treasure Cay, Abaco, on Friday from the Dominican Republic and was scheduled to fly to New Providence around 2:10pm on Monday.

Officials said the aircraft reportedly crashed shortly after take-off and was engulfed in fire.

Only two souls were believed to be on board.

Bystanders told Eyewitness News that they saw when the aircraft took a “nose dive” in the sky and then crashed, with a loud explosion going off moments later.

Videos from the scene show a large thick flame burning, with dark black smoke billowing from it.

Additional photos on social media showed remnants of the aircraft’s charred remains.

Addressing the crash yesterday, Minister of Aviation Dionisio D’Aguilar said authorities will not know more until today.

He said when the plane crashed, the fire department and EMS personnel were deployed to the scene.

“Right now as a search and rescue operation, it is believed that the two souls on the plane perished,” he continued.

He noted that once the AAIA commence their investigation, they will be in a better position to finding out what transpired and why the accident may have happened.

“It’s a very sad day for the aviation sector in The Bahamas,” D’Aguilar added.

“Every time we lose persons in our airspace, it is exceptionally sad, especially for the families of the persons that preliminary reports are that they perished”.