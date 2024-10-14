Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

SAC responds to campus safety threat

0
SHARES
410
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – St. Augustine’s College (SAC), via a press statement issued Monday afternoon, said its administration has taken immediate steps to address a safety threat reported over the weekend involving the school’s campus, students, and staff.

SAC did not provide Eyewitness News with any specifics concerning the safety threat.

School administrators revealed that, “In response to the incident, SAC promptly notified the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF), who have since launched a full investigation.”

“The school extends its appreciation to the RBPF for their swift response and continued support in ensuring the well-being of the SAC community

Miss Marici Thompson, Principal, emphasized the school’s commitment to maintaining a secure and nurturing learning environment.

“The safety of our students and staff is our
highest priority. We want to assure parents, guardians, and our school community that stringent security measures have been implemented. We look forward to welcoming students back to campus on Tuesday morning with full confidence in our enhanced safety protocols,” she said.

The press statement continued, “St. Augustine’s College upholds a zero-tolerance policy toward any form of violence, threats of violence, or disruptive behavior. The institution remains committed to its legacy of fostering a respectful and supportive environment and will take all necessary actions to uphold this standard.”

St. Augustine’s College thanks parents, students, faculty, and the greater community for their support and cooperation as we work together to safeguard our campus.

Polls

Would you support a gun "buy back" or amnesty program to combat the rise in illegal firearms in The Bahamas?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

Would you support a gun "buy back" or amnesty program to combat the rise in illegal firearms in The Bahamas?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture