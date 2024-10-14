SAC responds to campus safety threat

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – St. Augustine’s College (SAC), via a press statement issued Monday afternoon, said its administration has taken immediate steps to address a safety threat reported over the weekend involving the school’s campus, students, and staff.

SAC did not provide Eyewitness News with any specifics concerning the safety threat.

School administrators revealed that, “In response to the incident, SAC promptly notified the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF), who have since launched a full investigation.”

“The school extends its appreciation to the RBPF for their swift response and continued support in ensuring the well-being of the SAC community

Miss Marici Thompson, Principal, emphasized the school’s commitment to maintaining a secure and nurturing learning environment.

“The safety of our students and staff is our

highest priority. We want to assure parents, guardians, and our school community that stringent security measures have been implemented. We look forward to welcoming students back to campus on Tuesday morning with full confidence in our enhanced safety protocols,” she said.

The press statement continued, “St. Augustine’s College upholds a zero-tolerance policy toward any form of violence, threats of violence, or disruptive behavior. The institution remains committed to its legacy of fostering a respectful and supportive environment and will take all necessary actions to uphold this standard.”

St. Augustine’s College thanks parents, students, faculty, and the greater community for their support and cooperation as we work together to safeguard our campus.