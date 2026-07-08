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 Russian national seriously injured during industrial accident aboard a vessel in Bahamian waters

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NASSAU, BAHAMAS: Police in Bimini are investigating an industrial accident involving a 31-year-old Russian national that occurred aboard a vessel in Bahamian waters.

According to the preliminary report, sometime around 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 7 July 2026, officers at the Alice Town Police Station were notified that a male had reportedly fallen aboard an oil tanker and was en route to the Bimini Community Clinic for medical assistance.

At approximately 4:45 p.m., the vessel arrived off Bimini, where the injured man, accompanied by a relative, was assisted to the clinic for medical treatment. Following an examination, the attending physician determined that he had sustained a broken leg, a broken right arm, and possible internal injuries. He was subsequently airlifted to New Providence, accompanied by his relative, for further medical care. His current condition is unknown.

Police later boarded the vessel approximately 80 nautical miles offshore. The preliminary investigation revealed that around 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 7 July 2026, the victim was working in the engine room when he reportedly fell approximately 30 feet, sustaining serious injuries.

The investigation continues.

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