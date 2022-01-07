RUSH TO SUBSCRIBE: Over 400 register for free testing set to begin on NP tomorrow

Up to 400 COVID-19 tests expected to be performed daily

Hundreds sign up within hours of registration launch

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — As a part of the free COVID-19 testing pilot program on New Providence, rapid antigen tests will be offered for asymptomatic individuals while RT-PCR tests will be made available at South Beach Clinic for those exhibiting symptoms.

RT-PCR testing is currently available at no cost for symptomatic individuals.

The pilot program is expected to be rolled out on Saturday, with registration for testing available on covidtest.gov.bs launched yesterday.

Within hours of the launch, more than 400 people had registered free COVID-19 testing between Saturday and Wednesday.

According to Press Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister Clint Watson, around 400 tests will be performed per day — 300 at the Kendal GL Isaacs Gymnasium, where drive-thru testing will be facilitated, and 100 at the Melia hotel.

Testing capacity has been capped based on available funds.

Watson explained that funds in the budget allocated for COVID-19 were used to provide the free testing pilot program.

According to Watson, individuals seeking a free test will be able to receive one once per week.

“What we don’t [want is] people to be every day using it to be able to go and have dinner somewhere and just get a free COVID test so you can have it with you,” he said during the weekly press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday.

“It is for people who want to make sure they’re not positive [or] they’ve been exposed and so forth.

“So, the flagging will only allow you to do it once per week.”

Asked about the suppliers of the tests and whether there was a bidding process, Watson said a number of Bahamian firms were engaged, details of which will be provided at a later date by Minister of Health Dr Michael Darville.

He said the government plans to engage more firms as the program expands.

As it relates to cost, Watson said: “We’re putting together the figures.”

In opposition and since assuming office, the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) has recommended widespread testing as a means to mitigate spread of the virus.

Free COVID-19 testing was a part of the PLP’s campaign promises.

Pilot programs have been launched on several Family Islands.

The expansion of the program on New Providence comes amid a surge of cases on the island.

There have been more than 1,400 cases for the new year.

Hospitalizations have more than tripled in recent days and had climbed to 76 as of Tuesday.

Yesterday, Watson announced that four tents have been opened at Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) to increase capacity in response to the surge.

He also advised that nurses from public health have been diverted to PMH to supplement the healthcare workers who remain out of the system due to exposure to COVID-19.