RUNNING DRY: Vaxes limited to second dose appointments only as supply dwindles

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The National COVID-19 Vaccine Consultative Committee yesterday said administration of the COVID-19 vaccine will be limited to second doses by appointment only for those who are eligible.

It said the measure will continue until additional doses of the vaccine arrive in-country.

“The administration of first doses will resume once additional vaccination supplies have been received,” the committee said.

The Bahamas is scheduled to receive another 33,600 doses of AstraZeneca before the end of the month, through the World Health Organization’s COVAX Facility.

The administration of second doses will continue at Loyola Hall on Gladstone Road.

The committee said: “Regrettably, walk-up appointments cannot be accommodated at this time.”

Vaccination appointments can be booked via vax.gov.bs.

As of July 10, more than 97,992 vaccine doses had been administered in The Bahamas, with 60,303 people receiving a first dose of the vaccine and 37,689 fully vaccinated.

There have been concerns about the availability of vaccine supplies in recent weeks.