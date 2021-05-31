RUBiS awards $6,500 in scholarship funds

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — In keeping with its commitment to education and the youth of The Bahamas, RUBiS has provided the Bahamas Debutante Foundation and the Bahamas Primary School Student of the Year Foundation with $6,500 in scholarship funds amidst this global pandemic. The realities of COVID-19 have impacted all sectors of The Bahamian economy and increased pressure has been placed on families.

“RUBiS cares for each of the communities that we operate in and our nation’s youth. We recognize and reward the diligence and perseverance exhibited by these students in the pursuit of success. Their years of hard work and sacrifice should not go unnoticed despite the challenges and setbacks faced due to COVID-19. We will continue to contribute to the growth and development of Bahamian excellence,” said Latia Duncombe, RUBiS Bahamas sales and marketing manager.

The Bahamas Debutante Foundation and The Bahamas Primary School Student of the Year Foundation are two prominent organizations dedicated to the development of Bahamian students and ensuring they are recognized and rewarded for their outstanding achievements. The funds donated by RUBiS are used to provide scholarships to deserving students.

The RUBiS Bahamas Road Safety Essay Competition was won by three 12th grade students: Niara Black, Chariza Curtis and Miranda Jack, who placed first, second and third respectively. These bright young ladies received $2,500 in scholarship funds to assist with their tertiary education. The competition was facilitated by the Bahamas Debutante Foundation and competitors expanded on “The Use of Cell Phones While Driving — Is A Call or Text Worth Your Life?”, encouraging first-time drivers to reflect on the dangers associated with the use of cell phones while driving.

Demian Brice II, a sixth grade student at Temple Christian Primary School, received the RUBiS Bahamas Chairman Scholarship at the Bahamas Primary School Student of the Year awards ceremony. Brice, the recipient of $2,000, is one of many to receive a portion of $1.9 million in scholarships and prizes donated by the foundation in the last 23 years, with the help of its corporate partners. In keeping with RUBiS’ commitment, another $2,000 scholarship will be awarded to a 2021 sixth grade student nominee.

As a responsible corporate entity, RUBiS hopes to inspire students to go above and beyond.

In a thank you letter, Brice wrote: “As the world now faces tough economic times, I applaud RUBiS for continuing to invest in the future of students such as myself. The scholarship will be used to pay my tuition at St Augustine’s College. Be assured that I plan to continue to strive for academic excellence as I pursue my dream of becoming an engineer.”

RUBiS Bahamas Limited is a leading provider of high-quality fuels and lubricants in The Bahamas. RUBiS premium fuels are powered by Ultra Tec Advanced Fuel Technology. The company carries the TOTAL brand of lubricants, one of the largest lubricant suppliers in the world. In the Bahamas, RUBiS operates 23 service stations, offering excellent customer service with every experience.