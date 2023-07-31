Royal Fidelity announces first private equity opportunity in new fund

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Royal Fidelity, a leading regional investment bank, announced the first investment opportunity in its new private equity fund, the RF Strat-Equity Fund.

The first investment of the Fund is Easy Car Sales Ltd. (“ECS”), an innovative local Bahamian car retailer with distribution rights for BYD and JAC brands of all-electric vehicles. The Fund’s objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation by investing in companies that are diverse in their stage of maturity and in their size, with the aim of exiting the business within five to seven years. The equity capital introduced through the Fund will also play a major role in helping build the Bahamian economy.

John Farmer, Co-founder and Director of Easy Car Sales said: “Our partnership with RF Bank is yet another strong vote of confidence in our leadership in the field of electric mobility. As we focus on expanding our product line and diversifying suppliers, we are looking forward to benefiting from RF’s experience and resources. We see this investment as a win-win partnership that will accelerate our growth trajectory.”

ECS was incorporated in 2009 to provide the Bahamian public with quality pre-owned vehicles from Japan. In 2016 the company pivoted, recognizing worldwide trends towards cleaner, cheaper, and more efficient electric transportation, and began offering electric vehicles (“EVs”) for sale and lease.

The company is the leading local provider of new EVs for consumers and businesses, offering expert services and parts for their products.

As an equity partner, RF will share knowledge and resources to help scale the development of ECS and sit on its advisory board.

“We see enormous potential for Easy Car Sales to act as the market leader in transitioning individuals and businesses to cost-effective and sustainable transportation. By doing so, we believe the company can play a vital role in reducing emissions in The Bahamas. We look forward to working with ECS to bring the business to its full potential,” stated Michael Anderson, President of RF Group.

Jim Wilson, VP of Investment Banking at RF, noted “It’s an investment in the future based on global industry trends. Investors can tap into this underdeveloped local landscape and help drive innovation. We’re excited to be involved in another project that directly promotes sustainability and reducing climate impact.”

The public can invest in the Fund through RF with a minimum initial investment amount of $50,000. RF’s Private Wealth and Investment Management clients will receive priority access to all opportunities in the Fund. Interested persons are encouraged to email ibcf@rfgroup.com for more information.