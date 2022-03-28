ROYAL CHARM OFFENSIVE: Regional advocates stage multi-country press conference to address royals tour

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — On the heels of the royal’s Caribbean tour, advocates from each country stop are hosting a joint press conference today to address protests and contextualize calls for reparatory justice.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ended their three-country tour to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on Saturday with stops in Abaco and Grand Bahama before returning to New Providence for a final farewell on the tarmac at the Lynden Pindling International Airport.

Prince William released a statement yesterday opining that the week-long tour has “brought into even sharper focus, questions about the past and the future”, adding ”that future is for the people to decide upon”.

Advocates from Belize, Jamaica, and The Bahamas will respond to the Caribbean tour, dubbed the “royal charm offensive”, in a virtual press conference.

Bahamas National Reparations Committee (BRNC) chair Niambi Hall Campbell-Dean told Eyewitness News the press conference was an organic manifestation of regional cooperation sparked by the royal visit.

Yesterday, BNRC Niambi Hall Campbell-Dean said: “It really is something organic that came up after each country saw the response in the different stops and decided that it would be good to have a joint statement.”

“Our position is the same, the statements of regret and saying that county’s are free to go their own way those aren’t really revolutionary statements. We’re still at the same place and until conversations are going to be had around real reparations not just support of what is our right to do anyway then we haven’t really moved anywhere.”

Pundits have referred to the campaign as a “charm offensive” to persuade Commonwealth countries to remain linked to the monarchy after Barbados bid farewell to the crown last year.

The term refers to a calculated strategy to use one’s personal charm to gain favour or support.

Yesterday, Hall Campbell-Dean said today’s press conference will directly address the royal visit in each country.

“Each of the countries will respond on why they decided to react to the trip in the way that they did,” she continued.

“There will also be representation from the CARICOM Reparations Committee to talk about what reparations are in general and give brief education on that.

“It seems to be something that is misunderstood in all three countries and to show unity and the country between all of our cases and cause. I think that for Belize too they want to highlight, a lot of the conversation is that this is in the past, a lot of these efforts are still impacting people today in Belize, the land grab is still something that is very real.

Speaking to next steps for the local committee, Hall Campbell-Dean added: “That next step is going to be an education campaign so people can really understand what the movement is about, what the history really is. I think, if anything, that people could do, the most is to be aware of next steps and keep looking out for what we plan to do and keep an open mind regarding the issues.”