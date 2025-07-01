Royal Caribbean’s first Royal Beach Club now open for bookings

MIAMI, FLORIDA: Vacationers can officially add the ultimate beach day to their bucket lists as Royal Caribbean has opened bookings for the first-of-its-kind beach club experience in The Bahamas. Combining the vibrant culture and beauty of The Bahamas with signature Royal Caribbean touches, Royal Beach Club Paradise Island will redefine the ultimate beach day through all-inclusive experiences for every vibe.

Starting today, vacationers booked on sailings visiting Nassau beginning late December 2025 can purchase their all-inclusive day passes on Royal Caribbean’s website ahead of the destination’s highly anticipated debut.

From the moment they arrive in paradise, vacationers will experience the spirit of The Bahamas while creating their ideal beach days across a mix of family, chill, and party experiences. Guests can soak up the sun at two pristine beaches and three pools, from laidback vibes at The Deep End pool to DJ-spun tunes at The Floating Flamingo, the world’s largest swim-up bar.

Throughout the beach club, vacationers can refuel with island fare from three beach grills and 10 bars, and immerse themselves in Bahamian culture with live music, entertainment, local artisan shops, and more. Plus, everything in between is included: roundtrip water transportation, beach games for the whole family, Wi-Fi, umbrellas and lounge chairs, lockers, and towels.

Day Pass Options:

Vacationers can choose from a selection of all-inclusive day passes with access to Royal Beach Club Paradise Island’s experiences and beach-day amenities:

Day Pass with Unlimited Open Bar & Dining

Starting from $169.99 for guests ages 21+

Day Pass with Non-Alcoholic Drinks & Dining

Starting from $129.99 for guests ages 13+

$109.99 for ages 4–12

Free for guests ages 3 and under

For an upgraded experience, guests can bundle their day pass with a beverage package onboard or pair it with exclusive destination experiences at the vacation brand’s top-rated Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Special Amenities:

Adventurers can enhance their beach day with premium features:

Ultimate Family Cabana

The brand’s first multi-level cabana includes a thrilling slide, frozen drink machine, private attendant, and more.

Beach and Poolside Cabanas

These feature personal attendant service, upgraded amenities, daybeds with beverage service, umbrellas, storage, and towels.

The Party Deck (East or West Side)

Located on the second floor of The Floating Flamingo, these private spaces for up to 12 guests offer dedicated food and beverage service, ocean views, and nonstop DJ beats.

Whether it’s family time, relaxation, or party vibes, vacationers can find it all at Royal Beach Club Paradise Island beginning December 2025, with sailings departing from six cities. Travelers can enjoy a full Royal Caribbean experience on ships like Utopia of the Seas.

Royal Beach Club Paradise Island is the latest in Royal Caribbean’s growing list of exclusive destinations, including:

Royal Beach Club Cozumel (2026)

Lelepa, Vanuatu (early 2027)

Perfect Day at Mexico (fall 2027)

For more information and to book your day pass, visit Royal Caribbean’s official website.