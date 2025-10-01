Royal Caribbean Unveils Colorful Ferry Fleet Ahead of Paradise Island Beach Club Launch

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Royal Caribbean is preparing to make waves with the debut of a vibrant fleet of water ferries that will welcome visitors to the highly anticipated Royal Beach Club Paradise Island, set to open in December 2025.

The water ferry business will be owned and operated by the Bahamian-owned Bahamas Transport Logistics (BTL). The five custom built ferries, will serve as the first point of contact for cruise passengers making their way to the new beach club. The vessels aim to combine efficiency and local culture, featuring lightweight aluminum hulls for smooth travel and striking, tropical-themed designs.

“We are committed to delivering an exceptional, sustainable, and authentically Bahamian experience for our guests,” said Philip Simon, President of Royal Caribbean Group Bahamas. “These new vessels exemplify our dedication to operational excellence and innovation, seamlessly connecting visitors with the natural beauty and lively culture of The Bahamas from ship to shore.”

Each ferry carries a playful name and color scheme inspired by Bahamian wildlife and charm: Flirty Flamingo (pink), Sassy Starfish (blue), Coral Calypso (orange), Twisted Turtle (green), and Lucky Lizard (turquoise). The bold visuals, coupled with advanced navigation and propulsion systems, are designed to provide quick turnarounds while reflecting the fun, laid-back energy of the islands.

BTL’s role in managing the ferry service underscores Royal Caribbean’s pledge to keep Bahamians at the center of the project. The company, which specializes in marine transport, will oversee day-to-day operations and ensure adherence to international safety and service standards.

The ferries form part of a larger push to integrate Bahamian culture into every aspect of the Royal Beach Club Paradise Island experience — from cuisine and entertainment to décor and staffing. The 2025 launch will mark Royal Caribbean’s first-ever private beach club, blending the island’s natural beauty with the cruise line’s signature hospitality.

As work continues on the Paradise Island site, the introduction of the ferry fleet is intended to signal the beginning of what the company calls a “uniquely Bahamian welcome” for thousands of visitors expected to arrive when the project officially opens its doors.