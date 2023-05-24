Royal Caribbean to open first Bahamas-based office in downtown Nassau

New location will support the Royal Beach Club and Bahamian recruitment

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Building on more than 50 years of partnership that has welcomed more than 35 million vacationers to The Bahamas, Royal Caribbean International has doubled down on its commitment to the island nation with the announcement of plans to open its first Bahamas-based office in Nassau’s historic downtown district. The location will be the cruise line’s first brick-and-mortar presence in The Bahamas, marking another milestone in expanding Royal Caribbean’s relationship with the island nation.

“Together with our longstanding partners, The Bahamas, we are beginning a new, bolder chapter of vacations to this beautiful island nation. The ambitions we share are great and building our first office is a concrete demonstration of our unwavering commitment to achieve them,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “A permanent local presence has been in the works for some time, a crucial part of our plans to ensure we’ll continue to tailor win-win opportunities such as Royal Beach Club at Paradise Island – a first-of-its-kind, private-public project – and more.”