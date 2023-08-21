Royal Caribbean to host workshop for interested vendors

Cruise line invites food & beverage, retailers, and artisans to August 29 event

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Royal Caribbean International has announced that it will host a workshop on August 29 for prospective vendors, artisans, and suppliers for its proposed Royal Beach Club experience on Paradise Island.

The two-hour morning event will be the first in a series designed to bring the best of Bahamian food, music, culture, and provisions to the $100 million beach experience expected to open in late 2025 at the western end of Paradise Island. The project, six years in formation and permitting, will create what has been called a “transformative structure” in the tourism industry – owned and operated by Bahamians and featuring all-Bahamian entertainment, food, attractions, exhibits, art, crafts, and goods.

“Although the opening of the Royal Beach Club is more than a year away and we are continuing with the ongoing review process as legislated, we are committed to opening a dialogue with individuals and businesses to develop an immersive Bahamian experience for our guests,” said Royal Beach Club President Philip Simon.

“By going in early, it also gives us a chance to see if there are businesses that would be well-suited but may need time to scale up.”

The 17-acre development, showcasing Bahamian partnership or ownership, will provide economic opportunities and prove a boost to businesses, small and large, as well as a venue for artists, artisans, and musicians.

This first workshop is specifically geared toward food and beverage, retail and artisans and follow-up sessions will be dedicated to different categories of services and supplies. In addition, the cruise line is conducting charrettes to curate experiences with an authentic Bahamian feel.

“The Royal Beach Club may be the largest single opportunity ever presented for Bahamians from every walk of life and every type of business to play a role in and benefit from a major tourism experience,” said Simon, who is also general manager of Royal Caribbean business in The Bahamas.

“We will need to fill everything from front-of-house services like food and beverage to the behind-the-scenes operations from trucking goods from a warehouse to a staging space, insurance, fire protection, security. We have to identify who ferries goods, as well as guests and staff, back and forth to the island which is only accessible by boat,” said Simon.

“There are probably hundreds of needs and services to be supplied that must be filled from providing fuel for the ferries to mass laundry services, including towels for up to 2,750 guests daily.”

Interested individuals or businesses can register for the workshop by going to RoyalBeachClubatParadiseIsland.com. The venue will be provided to those who register.