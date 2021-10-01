Royal Caribbean to host virtual job fair Oct 4 for human resources positions and in-person tryouts for lifeguards

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Royal Caribbean International will host a job fair on Monday, October 4, to fill several positions in human resources and up to 20 lifeguard openings for its private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay, in the Berry Islands.

Human resources interviews will be conducted virtually. Lifeguard applicants must take a swim test.

According to Royal Caribbean’s Senior Manager of Talent Attraction Cindy Williams-Johnson, the job fair is part of the cruise line’s commitment to hire Bahamians.

The cruise line plans to hire four human resources professionals, including the head of human resources at Perfect Day at CocoCay, who will be responsible for recruitment, employee relations, performance management, organizational development, learning compensation, benefits and human resources systems. Additional open positions include human resources specialist, human resources administrator and human resources training manager.

“We have more than doubled our Bahamian staff numbers in the last few years, despite the pandemic that kept us anchored for months,” said Williams-Johnson.

“With strong bookings for the spring and summer, and our desire to hire even more Bahamians at Perfect Day at CocoCay, we are pulling out all the stops to attract individuals who want a career with a company that offers opportunity and great upward mobility.”

Anyone interested in lifeguard positions needs to be prepared to take a practical test on October 4 at the Betty Kelly Kenning National Swim Complex starting at 9am. Applicants will be asked to swim 100 meters, retrieve a weight from the bottom of the pool and tread water without using their hands for a specified time.

Williams-Johnson said: “The Bahamian who is a lifeguard near their home in the Berry Islands one season may end up working on a ship, if they choose, probably halfway around the world two seasons later.

“So, if you are interested, look at the ads in the local papers, our website or 242jobs.com — a partnership with the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce.”

Job applicants can find out more about the positions and qualifications by visiting www.242jobs.com or emailing PerfectDayCocoCay@rccl.com.