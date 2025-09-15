Royal Caribbean Names Four Bahamians to Lead New Paradise Island Beach Club

PARADISE ISLAND, BAHAMAS – Royal Caribbean has appointed four Bahamian professionals to its leadership team as the company gears up for the highly anticipated December 2025 opening of the Royal Beach Club on Paradise Island.

The new managers — Benjamin Gay (Warehouse Manager), Deborah Campbell (Inventory Control Specialist), Christopher Treco (Training Manager), and Ricardo Mitchell (HR Manager) — will play key roles in shaping the cruise line’s first-ever beach club destination.

Each brings a wealth of experience to the project: Gay has more than 15 years in supply chain management and logistics, Campbell over a decade in warehouse operations and customer service, Treco a strong background in sales and staff development, and Mitchell, who holds a master’s in Organizational Learning & Leadership and is pursuing a doctorate, brings a focus on empowering people.

Royal Caribbean says the appointments highlight its commitment to investing in Bahamian talent and ensuring that locals are at the forefront of the new development. During construction, two Bahamian contractors and numerous sub-contractors have been engaged, employing more than 500 people daily. Once open, the Royal Beach Club is expected to create about 700 direct jobs and vendor opportunities.

The project is also a public-private partnership, with the Bahamian government and people holding a 49 percent stake — underscoring a push for greater local ownership in major developments.