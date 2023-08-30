Royal Caribbean launches inaugural workshop for Bahamian entrepreneurs and artisans interested in beach club opportunities

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- President and General Manager of Royal Caribbean’s Beach Club Philip Simon said yesterday that the project is still in the environmental process and is progressing in line with anticipated timelines.

Speaking with reporters yesterday on the sidelines of theinaugural workshop for Bahamian entrepreneurs and artisans Simon said, “This is the first in a series of work shops for Royal Beach Club at Paradise Island. It’s a partnership between the company and The Bahamas. We take that very seriously. While we may have ideas about what we want to do, the concept and the designs we just could not do that without the involvement of the Bahamian people.”

Simon noted that yesterday’s event was primarily for food and beverage businesses, retail operators and artisans looking to be a part of the Royal Beach Club experience.

“The goal is to try and infuse as much what is authentically Bahamian into what we do at paradise Island. I was very pleased with the turnout. We would have sent out notices. The response was overwhelming.

The target was 50 for the two hour workshop. I think we may have cut it close to 70-80 persons,” said Simon.

Regarding the progress of the beach club development Simon explained, “We are still in the environmental process.” He noted that the project is still in line with the anticipated timeline for opening.

“We’re pretty much still on schedule,” he said. He added, “I’m confident in what we have been able to accomplish thus far and every confident that we will meet all of our goals.”

The $100 million beach experience expected to open in late 2025 at the western end of Paradise Island.