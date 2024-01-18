Royal Caribbean International CEO addresses criticisms surrounding beach club development

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Royal Caribbean Cruise International (RCI) CEO Michael Bayley says those who have criticized and opposed the build-out of its proposed private beach club on Paradise Island will soon see and marvel at its infusion of authentic Bahamian culture with keen attention given to environmental preservation.

RCI came under heavy fire from local environmentalists and the Atlantis resort on Paradise Island after it announced its proposal to build a private beach club on a stretch of land that sits just to the west of the Atlantis resort property.

Hotel executives argued that the private beach club would introduce too many visitors to the small plot of land and suggested that it would result in grave environmental impacts.

RCI has gone on record on several occasions to dispel those asserts, and today on the sidelines of the official welcoming of the world’s largest ship at the Nassau Cruise Port (NCP); Bayley said critics would soon see how the project will truly benefit, and not harm, the Bahamian tourism product.