ROYAL BILLS: Govt. to share costs of royal visit with monarch fund, UK Foreign office

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The government will share the cost of the upcoming royal visit with the Sovereign Grant and the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office.

The official royal visit, slated for March 24-26, will see the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge represent Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, as part of celebrations to mark her Platinum Jubilee.

Last week, Permanent Secretary in The Office of the Prime Minister Jack Thompson said The Bahamas would incur the cost of the visit as it is customary.

The Sovereign Grant is a UK system of funding established to pay for official royal duties.

The government released an itinerary for the visit yesterday.

There will be two public events on Friday, followed by trips to Abaco and Grand Bahama for scheduled visits on Saturday.

In a statement, the government said it welcomes the opportunity to “showcase the vast talents of our local artisans and creatives”.

The visits will also shed light on national areas of focus such as education, healthcare and climate change.

On Friday, Prince WIlliam and Kate Middleton will make an appearance in Parliament Square for the “Taste of The Bahamas’ cultural event featuring the

Royal Bahamas Police Force Band, Royal Bahamas Defence Force, The All

Star Band and Junkanoo.

The cultural event is slated for 11.30am, followed by Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee Regatta at 1.40pm.

The regatta will be staged at Montague Harbour, East Bay Street, where five boats will race with the Duke and Duchess.

On Friday evening, there will be a Governor General’s reception at the Baha Mar Convention Center.

On Saturday, Prince WIlliam and Kate Middleton will visit Daystar Church, Dundas Town, Abaco, and meet with members of the church. The Duke and Duchess will attend a wreath laying ceremony at The Memorial Gardens in recognition of the loss of lives following the passage of Hurricane Dorian.

The Duke and Ducchess will also attend a Fish Fry event in Dundas Town, Abaco before heading to Grand Bahama.

The pair will visit the Grand Bahama Children’s Home and tour Coral Vita, the coral reef restoration farm that won Prince William’s Earthshot Prize, before departing for the United Kingdom.

The cost of travel to and from The Bahamas will be paid by the royal family.

The government will foot the bill for accommodation, and third-party costs for cultural events it wishes to showcase.

It said Bahamian artisans, creative and production talent will be paid these costs.

According to the government, a corporate donor will sponsor the governor general’s reception.

Last month, Robert Morgan, Jamaica’s Minister without portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, the Jamaican government will not be paying for the visit, though some costs will be borne by the State as per protocol.