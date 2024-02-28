Royal Bahamas Police Force hosts “Men Speak” series to raise awareness of domestic violence affecting men

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) Domestic Violence Task Force Unit, continuing in its effort to bring awareness to the plight of men who experience domestic violence, hosted the third installment of its “Men Speak Series,” which welcomed various guest speakers who educated attendees on how domestic violence affects men within the community.

Assistant Superintendent Kendra Wallace-Whyms shared that the Men Speak Series seeks to provide men with a safe space to openly learn and share about how the community can combat domestic violence against men.

The seminar will address the different types of abuse men experience as a result of domestic violence, organizers explained.

Whyms explained that the RBPF Domestic Violence Task Force Unit was established to assist both men and women who face domestic violence.