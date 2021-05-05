RBDF unveils portraits of fallen marines in remembrance of HMBS Flamingo

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — In remembrance of the tragic event surrounding the bombing and sinking of the HMBS Flamingo, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) yesterday unveiled portraits of the four fallen marines at a ceremony in Rawson Square, Bay Street.

Images depicting the ship, Able Seaman Fenrick Sturrup, Marine Seaman Austin Rudolph Smith, Marine Seaman David Tucker and Marine Seaman Edward Williams, who lost their lives on May 10, 1980, were displayed to family members of the deceased.

Bringing brief remarks on behalf of the Commander Defence Force Commodore Dr Raymond King was Deputy Commander Defence Force Commander Shonedel Pinder.

He gave a brief account of the tragic event that occurred 41 years ago and outlined several initiatives the force is embarking on to memorialize the HMBS Flamingo Incident.

“On Wednesday, 5th May, there will be a tree-planting ceremony onboard Coral Harbour base to commemorate members of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force who would have lost their lives in the line of duty over the years,” said Pinder.

“Additionally, there is the HMBS Flamingo Memorial Ribbon to commemorate the four fallen marines. This ribbon will be worn during the month of May, with proceeds of the ribbon used to give financial, social and emotional support to members and veterans of the Bahamas’ military.”

The portraits will remain on display during the month of May to the general public as the RBDF “remains committed to keeping the memories of the fallen marines who gave their lives unselfishly while guarding and protecting the territorial waters of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, along with the commanding officer and crew of HMBS Flamingo”.