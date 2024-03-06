Royal Bahamas Defence Force beefs up border patrol in the southern Bahamas

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe revealed to media Wednesday morning that the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) has beefed up border patrol in the southern Bahamas and has offered assistance to Haiti’s coastal patrol in the wake of a jailbreak in Haiti over the weekend.

His comments came amid fears that violent prisoners, who escaped two jails in Haiti’s capital, could illegally migrate to The Bahamas.

The minister said the RBDF established a blockade in the southern region of The Bahamas to ensure broader protection of Bahamian waters as ongoing gang violence in Haiti has forced thousands of Haiti’s to seek refuge in neighboring Caribbean countries.

The Bahamas, alongside other Caribbean islands, committed to deploying boots on the ground in Haiti to assist with its ongoing crisis; however, no RBDF troops have been deployed as yet.

While the deployment of those troops has not yet materialized, the minister affirmed that government will uphold its commitment to send 150 RBDF marines to Haiti.

No timeline has been given concerning when those troops will be deployed.