Rotary Road to Peace and PACT assist youth at new juvenile correctional facility

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – In an act of generosity, the Rotary Road to Peace Committee and the PACT Urban Peace Program have donated essential items to the newly renovated Juvenile Correctional Facility at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOCS).

The donation, which consists of twenty kits of T-shirts and undergarments purchased from local retailer Sandy’s, will be given to youth offenders awaiting court proceedings.

Minister of National Security, Wayne Munroe remarked: “BDOCS is planting good seeds in the lives of its juvenile residents, a seed that will hopefully turn a new leaf and bear good fruit in the lives of juvenile offenders in the future. It is hoped that the opening of this new facility will optimistically give them renewed hope, purpose, and a new focus.”

The recent upgrades to the facility, including the provision of new beds and classroom desks, have been accompanied by the introduction of various programs aimed at promoting extracurricular engagement, medical and mental health support, and religious services for the residents.

Previously, juvenile offenders were housed alongside adult offenders at the BDOCS long-term facility, posing potential risks and hindering their rehabilitation.

During the opening ceremony of the renovated facility, Chairman of Road to Peace, Mike Russell, and Rotarian Azaleta Ishmael-Newry, co-founder of the PACT program in The Bahamas, joined forces with Ministry of National Security Consultant Dr Carlos Reid and Assistant Chaplain Glen Miller to present the donated items to Commissioner Doan Cleare (Acting).

Ann Marie Davis—the Spouse of the Prime Minister who was also in attendance—applauded the initiative, emphasizing the often overlooked significance of providing essential items like undergarments as donations.

Minister of Social Services and Urban Renewal, Obie Wilchcombe, and Glenys Hanna-Martin, Minister of Education and Technical Vocational Training, also attended the event.

Hanna-Martin highlighted the positive impact of the donation, emphasizing her relief that juveniles will no longer have to interact with adult offenders.

By focusing on social-based strategies and proactive interventions, the Rotary Road to Peace Program and the PACT Urban Peace Program aim to foster positive change and promote peace.