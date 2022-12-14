Rotary gifts Bahamian Ph.D. candidate $7k in funding

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A Bahamian Ph.D. candidate has been selected by the Rotary Clubs of The Bahamas (RCOB) for a scholarship that will help him study at a top-ranked global school in Madrid.

Trevor Johnson, who is pursuing an advanced degree in Crisis, Disaster and Emergency Management, attended IE University and Business School in Madrid, Spain and participated in the executive program: Sustainability, Your Competitive Advantage in November. The four-day workshop held at IE Business School was tailored to those looking to drive innovation and shape the future of their organizations.

IE University and Business School ranked among the world’s top academic institutions in 2022 global rankings, most recently listed at #12 in the world by the Financial Times.

The executive program allowed participants to create new opportunities for their businesses through environmental, social and governance frameworks. Students studied specific cases that demonstrate how companies can do well by doing good; learn the frameworks to apply the techniques to their own organizations, measure their impact and explore the new type of leadership and governance required to drive these changes.

Geoffrey Gerard, Director General of IE Foundation said: “Rotary International has shown over the years an outstanding commitment towards talent empowerment and action and advocacy on crucial issues such as the ones linked to the Sustainable Development Goals. We were really proud to welcome Trevor Johnson to the […] program at IE University Executive Education and we are confident he will utilize this opportunity to build a strong network and to deliver on the mission of Rotary District 7020.”

For Rotary, sustainability means providing long-term solutions to community and business needs. Protecting the environment is one of the main causes of Rotary International and the Rotary Clubs of The Bahamas expressed their commitment to supporting activities that will bring about sustainable solutions to environmental issues like climate change.

Odette Carey-Russell, Past President of the Rotary Club of Old Fort and current Scholarship Area Coordinator, noted that the scholarship on offer amounts to $7K, and includes tuition, airfare, accommodations and per diem.

“This is the start of several scholarships that will be available to Bahamians and regional citizens within the 7020 District… our goal was to increase local participation in scholarships available through Rotary International and we decided to make this possible by customizing a scholarship for Bahamians and other Caribbean candidates within the 7020 district,” she said.