NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas Rotary Club has pledged a $2500 per month donation to The Cancer Society of The Bahamas to assist residents throughout The Bahamas who are battling cancer.

Montgomery Penn, President of Rotary Bahamas, says the monthly donations will hopefully relieve the stress placed on The Cancer Society of The Bahamas and its aim to help cancer warriors.

The donations will help those who are in need of portacaths, which are needed to begin chemotherapy, officials revealed.