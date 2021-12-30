Rotary Clubs of Nassau provide meals for families in need on Christmas Day

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — For 30 families in the Bain & Grants Town and Fox Hill communities, Christmas got a little better with the help of the Rotary Club of Nassau.
On Christmas Day, members of the Rotary Club — assisted by members of Shekinah Family Word Center Ministries (Quakoo Street), Church of God of Prophecy (Meadow Street) and Fox Hill Urban Renewal Centre — in the spirit of cheer, delivered 30 full meals to deserving families in the three communities.
This annual Christmas Day feeding, which is a signature project of the club, ensures families who may not ordinarily enjoy a meal — inclusive of all the fixings such as ham, turkey, peas n’ rice, corn and vegetables — get enough to feed eight to 10 people in each household.
Rotary Club President Michael Wilson noted: “Despite such a challenging year, Rotary Club of Nassau’s annual Christmas Day feeding is just a way to bring some Christmas spirit of joy and hope into the lives of families who are suffering the most.
“Something as simple as a meal can be enough to make this holiday feel special.”
The Rotary Club of Nassau remains committed to helping residents in need through its activities and community outreach projects.