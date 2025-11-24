Rotary Club of Nassau Sunrise donates technology to support Government’s anti-trafficking efforts

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Rotary Club of Nassau Sunrise has bolstered the national fight against human trafficking with a donation of computers and equipment to the Ministry of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting. Minister Laroda attended the club’s meeting to receive the contribution, which will support victims housed in government-operated safe shelters.

The donation, valued at more than $10,000, includes five desktop computers with monitors and an industrial printer. Dr Sophia Rolle, past president of the Rotary Club of Nassau Sunrise, presented Minister Laroda with the gift. Also in attendance for the presentation were Patrick Newman, current president of the Rotary Club of Nassau Sunrise; district governor Dr Bill Aiken; and assistant governor Valentino Hamilton.

“The government has one shelter that has already been renovated, we’re just furnishing; and the second one is on the way,” Minister Laroda said as he thanked the club for its support. He noted that the equipment will be used for women and girls rebuilding their lives with the government’s assistance.

Technology plays a pivotal role in the rehabilitation process for survivors of human trafficking and domestic violence. Access to computers enables residents to learn new skills, pursue online courses, apply for employment, communicate securely with service providers, and begin restoring financial independence – key steps toward long-term stability.

As part of its broader activism this year, the Rotary Club of Nassau Sunrise sought and was granted permission by the Ministry of Social Services to place human trafficking awareness posters in public bathrooms across New Providence, Abaco, and Eleuthera. The initiative aims to reach individuals in safe, private spaces and increase public recognition of trafficking indicators.

During his remarks, Minister Laroda spoke to the importance of gender issues within his portfolio, noting his ongoing role as Chair of the Commonwealth Women’s Affairs Ministers Meeting (WAMM). WAMM serves as the principal decision-making body for Commonwealth women’s affairs ministers and tracks progress in four priority areas: women in leadership; women’s economic empowerment; ending violence against women and girls; and gender and climate.

The donation comes at a timely moment as The Bahamas joins the global observance of the 16 Days of Activism, this year under the theme “End digital violence against all women and girls.” The annual observation of the 16 Days of Activism starts on November 25, International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, and ends on December 10 which is observed as International Human Rights Day.

In recognizing the importance of these times of advocacy, Minister Laroda confirmed: “We have seen through social services and statistics an uptick in violence against women, in particular.” He added that the government is also mindful of the risks faced by boys and men.

“Part of the government’s position is that men and boys need to know, to be sensitized,” he continued, referencing the human trafficking posters that will also be placed in male restrooms nationwide.

The Rotary Club’s contribution, he said, represents meaningful support as the government strengthens its response to gender-based violence and trafficking while expanding protective services for those in danger. As the country observes the 16 Days of Activism, the donation underscores how community partnerships can turn advocacy into tangible action for those most at risk.