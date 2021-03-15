ROLLOUT CONTINUES: Vaccination appointments open for eligible groups starting Wednesday

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The COVID-19 vaccination appointment system will officially open for eligible groups on Wednesday.

During a Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) town hall meeting today, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Delon Brennen outlined the current national vaccine deployment plan.

Brennen noted that delivery of vaccinations will begin on New Providence and Grand Bahama as of Wednesday to those eligible groupings, which includes: healthcare workers in the public sector and those in the private sector assisting with the rollout, residents and staff in elder care homes and uniformed services.

Healthcare workers in the public and private sector will receive an entry link to the appointment system through their institutions to register for their vaccine.

Medical students working in the hospital will also be eligible for vaccinations, according to Brennen.

A mobile team will be used for vaccinations of at-risk populations or homes for elder care.

Ministry of Health officials said there is not expected to be a delay in the deployment of vaccines between Grand Bahama and New Providence.

The government rolled out its vaccine program to healthcare professionals at Loyola Hall on Gladstone Road yesterday, where more than 100 people received their first jab.