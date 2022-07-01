Rolle warns Fernander: Avoid political polarization and interference

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Outgoing Police Commissioner Paul Rolle yesterday urged his incoming successor, Clayton Fernander, to avoid political polarization or interference and don’t let it interfere in his work.

Rolle, who appeared in his final interview on ‘Cop Talk Live’, discussed his career ahead of his retirement from the RBPF next week.

“Take politics out of it,” he said as final advice to officers.

“Avoid this polarization. And I say to Fernander, watch out for polarization.

“Do not allow polarization, political polarization, to interfere in this organization.

“You have to stand, even if you have to stand alone.

“That’s what integrity means. Do the right thing even though people won’t know you doing the right thing. Do it anyhow.”

Rolle’s comments came a day after a candid interview with Eyewitness News where he lamented the way Fernander and other senior officers were treated under the Minnis administration.

He said he was pressured to sideline Fernander and then assistant commissioners Leamond Deleveaux and Ken Strachan.

He said he demanded the Minnis administration give him his instructions in writing.

Yesterday, he said he felt “betrayed and deceived” by the former administration and was prepared to resign over the issue.

While the Police Act gives the commissioner vast powers to direct the police force, Rolle said he believes the commissioner must follow Cabinet’s instructions on administrative matters related to the force.

“Because you see the thing is you have Cabinet,” he said when asked about the independence of his role on Wednesday.

“I have to still carry out the wishes of Cabinet. So, you’re not really independent.

“You know, the government makes policies.

“I’m independent for running the force. So, he can’t tell me not to put someone before the court, that is vested in the authority of the commissioner.

“So, he may not like the fact that I’m doing an investigation and you try to influence that, I say no, I’m not listening to you.

“But when it comes administratively that’s a different kettle of fish, hey?

“So, people tend to get those mixed up.

“You have to carry out the wishes and that’s why I said to them, give it to me in writing.”

“I must guard the heritage of the office of commissioner.”