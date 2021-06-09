Rolle: Incumbent MPs not afforded same opportunity as PM to seek reelection

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Seabreeze MP Lanisha Rolle said yesterday that she had the overwhelming support from Seabreeze constituency executives and constituents for reelection in the next general election and the Free National Movement (FNM’s) decision to ratify another candidate in her stead was “sorely disappointing” and inconsistent with the way it handled other FNM incumbents, including Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis.

“Mr Speaker, is it my belief that the true test of democracy would have been to allow the constituents to say whether or not they wished for the MP to return,” she said during the budget debate.

“This is the good member for Killarney’s first shot around as prime minister, and regardless of his missteps — what many may see as missteps and the accusations called against him, whether true or not — the Free National Movement party has given him the opportunity for a fourth consecutive time to allow the constituents of Killarney to choose whether or not they want to continue his representation, regardless of whether he is favored in the eyes of the public or not,” Rolle said during the budget debate.

“None of us that sit here are perfect, but I believe all sitting members of Parliament should have been given the same opportunity in a true democracy.”

Rolle suggested the decision to run her should have been guided by the constituency and constituency office executives, who continue to call her every day.

“Approximately three weeks ago, the Free National Movement (FNM) chose to ratify another candidate in my stead to contest the upcoming general election,” she said, referring to FNM Seabreeze candidate Maxine Seymour.

“Given the truth of my labor, investment and sacrifice; given the overwhelming support of the Seabreeze executive up to the time of that decision and the ongoing support of my Seabreeze constituents over the last five years, counting the year before the election… this decision and the events leading up to it were sorely disappointing.

“Nevertheless, I am reminded of the lyrics sang by the late Reverend James Cleveland, who well-sung ‘nobody told me that the road would be easy, but I don’t believe he brought me this far to leave me’. The songwriter also said ‘I just can’t give up now. I’ve come too far from where I have started from; nobody told me the road would be easy…”

Rolle said the record will reflect that her every intention was to run and continue to serve as the member of Parliament for Seabreeze.

She expressed confidence that constituents would have supported her.

However, she said she ultimately accepts the FNM’s prerogative to exercise its power as it sees fit, but hopes it will reciprocate the time and support she has lent to the FNM to get where it is.

“Mr Speaker, notwithstanding the political turbulence this decision has caused throughout the constituency — every day I get a call — the fact and reality is I have been elected by the people of Seabreeze with all of my strengths and weaknesses, like every other member, and my duty is to serve them faithfully to the end,” she said.

“Indeed, I have used my time, my voice, my talent and my finances to ensure this government sits as it does today, and like the good member for Fort Charlotte, I can only pray that the powers at be can offer the reciprocation as I complete my tenure.

Earlier in her address, Rolle honored several notable women in The Bahamas, including Englerston MP Glenys Hanna-Martin, whom she called a stateswoman of the highest order who taught her how to survive.

She said despite being on the other side of the political divide, she was “honored to serve with here in this honorable place and to observe the advocacy and diplomacy of Queen’s Counsel displayed by the member for Cat Island Rum Cay and San Salvador”.

However, the MP said she had “cut no deal with anyone”.