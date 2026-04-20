Rodland Real Estate unveils proprietary AI platform ‘Roro’ to transform Bahamian market

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Rodland Real Estate is betting on artificial intelligence to reset the standards of the Bahamian real estate industry, unveiling a proprietary platform designed to deliver real-time market intelligence, streamline transactions, and eliminate administrative bottlenecks.

Founder and CEO Tim Rodland on Thursday introduced “Roro,” an AI-powered, voice-driven ecosystem built to give agents and clients faster, clearer, and more actionable insights in a market he says is increasingly defined by speed over substance.

Rodland said the decision to launch an independent brokerage — rather than operate under an established franchise — was driven by a desire to innovate without legacy constraints.

“This isn’t about building another brokerage,” he said. “It’s about raising the standard, rebuilding trust, and creating a smarter way to operate.”

The launch comes at a time when the local and global real estate sectors are undergoing consolidation, with larger firms merging and scaling operations. Rodland argued that size alone does not address deeper industry challenges, including underprepared agents, inconsistent advice, and limited access to meaningful data.

Roro aims to tackle those gaps by placing real-time market intelligence directly in the hands of agents. The platform can generate hyper-local data — such as pricing trends in communities like Old Fort Bay — as well as broader national market snapshots within seconds.

According to demonstrations, users can query the system for live metrics including median prices, sales volumes, and price-per-square-foot data, eliminating the need for hours of manual research.

Rodland said the platform is updated daily using data from the Bahamas Real Estate Association, allowing agents to provide clients with near real-time insights on market conditions and pricing strategies.

Beyond analytics, Roro also automates core business functions, including client onboarding, compliance documentation, scheduling, and communications. The system can generate listing agreements, send branded emails, and log transactions into a CRM platform almost instantly.

“For clients, it’s a cleaner, faster, more professional experience. For agents, it removes the busy work so they can focus on relationships and results,” Rodland said.

The platform is currently exclusive to Rodland Real Estate agents, though the company is exploring potential expansion across the Caribbean in the future.

Rodland described Roro not as a feature, but as the foundation of a “modern brokerage” built for a digital-first, data-driven market.

“This is luxury intelligence,” he said. “Technology that empowers relationships, not replaces them.”

With the rollout, Rodland Real Estate is positioning itself at the intersection of property and technology, signaling a broader shift toward AI-driven decision-making in the region’s high-value real estate sector.