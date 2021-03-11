ROCKIN’ N’ ROLLIN’: PM foreshadows approving 2021 Junkanoo parades

Defending champions Saxons Superstars prepared to put on show, welcome vaccine announcement

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — As 20,000 AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines arrived in The Bahamas yesterday, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said he looks forward to granting approval for Junkanoo groups to prepare for the end-of-year parades — mass gathering events that were canceled last year.

“The Junkanoo chaps had called me just yesterday (Tuesday) and asked me when can they start,” Minnis said following the arrival of 20,000 AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines donated by the government of India.

“One of my happiest moments, other than this, will be when I can say: ‘Junkanoeers, friends, colleagues, get ready for Christmas, let’s rock n’ roll.’”

When contacted, Saxons Superstars Public Relations Director Kendenique Campbell-Moss told Eyewitness News: “Based on what the prime minister would have said today, the Saxons Superstars are guided by our chairman, Mr Toby Austin; and whatever Mr Austin deems necessary for us to do, we will, in fact, do.

“Whenever the Saxons are able to premiere on Bay Street as a conglomerate, as a united front, we are willing, ready and able.

“We have a title to defend — music, choreographed dance, best off-the-shoulder, best costume, best overall performance.

“So, the Saxons Superstars are well and ready and oiled to get to Bay Street, and if the vaccinations are ready and if we, the people, feel we should take it, we will be ready. Then we will be absolutely ready; we’ll be absolutely ready for action.

“We’re the defending champions and we do know how to put on a show and this is what the Saxons do best.”

The Saxons were named the official winner of the 2019 Boxing Day parade after a penalty reversal, and also went on to claim victory at the 2020 New Year’s Day parade in back-to-back wins.

The government made the decision to cancel the national parade events last July in response to the pandemic, much to the disappointment of Junkanoo groups, which were preparing for the better part of the year for the events.

The government has said vaccination will be voluntary.

Yesterday, the prime minister announced that following a test trial over the weekend, vaccines could be administered as early as next week.

While The Bahamas was expected to roll out its vaccination program to a cross-section of sectors, including the armed forces and essential workers, the prime minister has said the vaccine will be offered to healthcare workers in the public and private sector, residents and staff of elder care homes and non-ambulatory residents registered in the public health system.