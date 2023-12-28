Roberts pleased with Christmas week sales, but notes consumer budget constraints

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Super Value’s principal stated yesterday that despite a “disappointing” lead-up to Christmas, he had “no complaints” about Christmas week sales, though it was notable that significant “carrybacks” suggested customers wanted more than they could afford.

Rupert Robert told Eyewitness News: “We were happy with the sales. We were busy but disappointed with the week before. I guess people were shopping for other stuff. I have no complaints about Christmas week. Christmas week is always kind of 50 percent more and New Year’s week is 50 percent less. You have to kind of even out the two to see what your totals are, but so far, so good.”

He continued” “The week before Christmas was sort of the same as last year, with very little increase but Christmas week came through. We were expecting 10 percent in both weeks. We got about three percent and 10 percent. We’re not complaining. We wanted 10 percent for both so a little disappointed.”

Most notable this Christmas, according to Roberts was the volume of “carryback” items or items customers decided to leave at the register.

“Christmas week we had a lot of carrybacks. Customers picked up more than they could afford. This year was the first big week of carrybacks we’ve experienced. People just want more than they can afford. In the rush, that’s sort of extra work for us, restocking shelves. In the rush that’s a drawback to us,” said Roberts.