Roberts: Holiday sales up, but economy “dragging”

Tags:

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Super Value’s Principal, Rupert Roberts, acknowledged that while Christmas sales were reportedly up over last year, he has observed a slowdown in the economy, with average sales per customer remaining “much too low” over the past six months.

“For the past six months, I have noticed the economy dragging, and I did a check the other day,” Roberts said. “East Street sales per customer are averaging $20; Cable Beach is averaging $50. If you say customers go to the supermarket three times a week, that would be $60 for East Street and $150 for Cable Beach. But in Miami, weekly shopping averages over $300, and that doesn’t include freight, duty, and VAT, so we’re dragging behind.”

Roberts explained that the average sale per customer is much lower than in wealthier economies. “I suppose people are spending what they have on bills and putting what’s left toward food. The average sale per customer is much too low compared with more affluent economies like Florida. I think some people are having difficulties feeding themselves.”

While acknowledging Super Value’s higher Christmas sales compared to last year, Roberts noted, “We’re up over last Christmas. The report shows the sales were higher than last year, but I’m not sure of the exact percentages.”

Roberts also pointed to a significant increase in the demand for gift certificates over the holidays.

