Robbers steal teller’s safe in Andros credit union break-in

FRESH CREEK, ANDROS – The break-in and robbery of the National Workers Co-operative Credit Union Limited in Andros has magnified concerns over the lack of direct access to commercial banking services on the island.

Eyewitness News can confirm robbers broke into the union building and stole a teller’s safe in the early hours of Sunday morning. Initial reports indicated that the safe did not contain any money; however, an official report is expected today.

At present, the only commercial banking service on the island is a Scotiabank ATM that accepts deposits in North Andros.

Last night, Central, South Andros and Mangrove Cay MP Leon Lundy said the government is working aggressively to bring another commercial bank back to the island but could not provide further details at this time.

Lundy said the robbery has come as a surprise to residents, adding that crime was not a concern on the island.