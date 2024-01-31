Road Traffic Department’s main office temporarily relocated

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Sixty staffers within the Road Traffic Department (RTD) main’s office, which was housed at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, were relocated on the second floor of the Edwin “Smiley” Bastian Corporate Center, on January 31st, 2024.

Services that will be provided at the new temporary facility include Administration, Business (company/franchise), Examinations (Theory and Practical), Public Service Driver’s License, Foreign Driver’s License Transfer, Driver’s License Collection, Collection of Plates, and My Gateway processing, according to acting Transport Minister Mario Bowleg

Bowleg says that staffers are expected to relocate from that location in 40 – 50 days.

He says the Summer Winds Plaza has been identified as the new, permanent office, for the RTD.