Road Traffic Department Workers strike over “horrible working conditions”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Workers at the Road Traffic Department (RTD) are striking today over what they have described as “horrible working conditions,” at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium where the RTD is housed.

Government officials have noted that the RTD officers at the national stadium were intended to be a temporary move; but, admit that the stay has lasted longer than anticipated.

Transport Minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis told reporters recently that her minister is aware of workers’ grievances and is working to address them.

The ministry also issued a press statement Thursday to indicate that the department’s officers at the national stadium would be temporarily closed as renovations are underway.

RTD staffers told Eyewitness News that today was the “breaking point,” for them as they claim workers came prepared for the normal work day but were faced with debris due to roof construction.

