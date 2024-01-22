Road Traffic Department staff voice concerns over hazardous work conditions

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Staff at the Road Traffic Department (RTD) were reportedly up-in-arms Monday morning due to what some staffers have said are hazardous working conditions; namely in Section 5 of the RTD which is in need of extensive roof repairs.

Transport Minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis, while seeking to bring clarity to the matter on Monday, told reporters that staffers are expected to be relocated from that location in short order.

“We are presently in the last stages, I think, of relocating the Road Traffic Department; and once that is done there would be a better working environment,” she said.

“But, for the time being we have tried to have a number of meetings with the staff and a number of protocol changes to make sure we make it as comfortable as possible.”

She continued, “it was really a temporary location for them that went on longer than it should have.”