Road Traffic Department services temporarily suspended due to ongoing renovations

Breaking NewsJanuary 25, 2024 at 10:20 am Theo Sealy
Road Traffic Department services temporarily suspended due to ongoing renovations

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Ministry of Energy and Transport wishes to advise members of the public that services of the Road Traffic Department at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium have been suspended temporarily due to ongoing renovations.

Members of the public can visit the substations at Carmichael Road and Fort Charlotte to conduct business.

The Ministry of Energy and Transport and the Road Traffic Department apologizes for any inconvenience caused.

A further update will be provided, according to ministry officials.

Tags

, , ,

About Theo Sealy

Theo Sealy is an award-winning journalist who serves as senior broadcast reporter and weekend TV news anchor at Eyewitness News. He has achieved several career milestones, including his work as a field contributor with CNN, his coverage of four consecutive general elections, his production of several docuseries and his Bahamas Press Club Awards win for “Best Television News Story” in 2018.

Leave a Reply

*