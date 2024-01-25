Road Traffic Department services temporarily suspended due to ongoing renovations

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Ministry of Energy and Transport wishes to advise members of the public that services of the Road Traffic Department at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium have been suspended temporarily due to ongoing renovations.

Members of the public can visit the substations at Carmichael Road and Fort Charlotte to conduct business.

The Ministry of Energy and Transport and the Road Traffic Department apologizes for any inconvenience caused.

A further update will be provided, according to ministry officials.