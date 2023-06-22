Road Traffic Department projects $56 million revenue intake

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Road Traffic Department is expected to remain a significant contributor to the government’s revenue, with projected intake for the 2023/2024 fiscal year exceeding $56 million, according to Housing and Transport Minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis.

During her budget communication, Coleby-Davis noted that the Department has been allocated over $6.9 million for recurrent expenditure. She also disclosed that a code of conduct for all public service drivers, as well as franchise owners, will be established by the end of September this year. Those who violate the code will be subject to a hearing and action by the Tribunal.

Additionally, according to Coleby-Davis, an app is in development that would enable the public to provide feedback on drivers.

“A new franchise inspection process will be instituted by May 2024 to ensure the appropriateness of all vehicles. An additional 40 Supervisors will be employed at Road Traffic Offices throughout The Bahamas with the primary responsibility of enforcing the Road Traffic Act for all Franchise Holders and Public Service Drivers. The Mobile Unit will be reconstituted in New Providence,” she further noted.

In support of a stronger vehicle inspection regime, Coleby-Davis Davis said that the Road Traffic Department intends to move from a manual inspection process to an automated system and digital-aided approach that will include testing of brakes, suspension and shock systems, wheel alignment and light intensity. The new inspection regime would not inconvenience or prohibit vehicles from being on the road, but e designed to ensure that vehicles are safe.

Coleby-Davis also addressed improvements to the Post Office Department which fall under her portfolio.

“We recognize that the Post Office Department has the potential for further growth and development. A major plan for the Department in this budget year is the development and creation of an automated counter and parcel delivery operation to facilitate electronic payment transactions, and online purchasing, along with track and tracing capabilities. I am advised that revenue intake from this operation in the first three years can exceed $3 million dollars,” she said.

“Plans are in motion for the redesign of the Post Office building in Grand Bahama to accommodate other Government offices. This redesign will result in a multi-purpose facility and will alleviate paying rent for several government buildings.”

With reference to the new General Post Office building, a major pledge made by the Davis administration, she noted that plans are in progress.

“The new Post Office will include additional services, for example, courier services which will allow international packages to be delivered to your mailbox. Efforts to improve the operations of the Post Office Savings Bank will also be given significant attention in this budget period. Given the complaints from several Family Islands about the lack of banking services, the Post Office Savings Bank is being reviewed as a viable option to fill the gap created by the absence of commercial banks,” she said.