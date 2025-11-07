Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Road Closures Announced for National Remembrance Day Service

0
SHARES
65
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Several streets will be closed from 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, 9th November 2025, to accommodate the National Remembrance Day Service, which will begin at Christ Church Cathedral at 11:00 a.m. and conclude at the Garden of Remembrance on Parliament Street.

According to a release from the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic:

  • Duke Street, between Cumberland Street and Market Street
  • Princess Street, between Frederick Street and Market Street
  • Shirley Street, between Frederick Street and East Street
  • Parliament Street, between East Hill Street and Bay Street
  • Bank Lane, between Shirley Street and Bay Street
  • East Street, between Shirley Street and Bay Street

Additionally, from 7:00 a.m. on Sunday, 9th November 2025, until the conclusion of the service, no vehicles will be permitted to park on the following streets:

  • George Street, between Bay Street and Duke Street (both sides)
  • Parliament Street, between East Hill Street and Woodes Rodgers Wharf (both sides)
  • Bank Lane, between Shirley Street and Bay Street (both sides)

“The Royal Bahamas Police Force apologizes for any inconvenience caused and thanks the public for their cooperation,” the statement said.

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture