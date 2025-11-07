Road Closures Announced for National Remembrance Day Service

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Several streets will be closed from 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, 9th November 2025, to accommodate the National Remembrance Day Service, which will begin at Christ Church Cathedral at 11:00 a.m. and conclude at the Garden of Remembrance on Parliament Street.

According to a release from the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic:

Duke Street, between Cumberland Street and Market Street

Princess Street, between Frederick Street and Market Street

Shirley Street, between Frederick Street and East Street

Parliament Street, between East Hill Street and Bay Street

Bank Lane, between Shirley Street and Bay Street

East Street, between Shirley Street and Bay Street

Additionally, from 7:00 a.m. on Sunday, 9th November 2025, until the conclusion of the service, no vehicles will be permitted to park on the following streets:

George Street, between Bay Street and Duke Street (both sides)

Parliament Street, between East Hill Street and Woodes Rodgers Wharf (both sides)

Bank Lane, between Shirley Street and Bay Street (both sides)

“The Royal Bahamas Police Force apologizes for any inconvenience caused and thanks the public for their cooperation,” the statement said.