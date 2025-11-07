Road Closures Announced for National Remembrance Day Service

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Several streets will be closed from 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, 9th November 2025, to accommodate the National Remembrance Day Service, which will begin at Christ Church Cathedral at 11:00 a.m. and conclude at the Garden of Remembrance on Parliament Street.
According to a release from the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic:
- Duke Street, between Cumberland Street and Market Street
- Princess Street, between Frederick Street and Market Street
- Shirley Street, between Frederick Street and East Street
- Parliament Street, between East Hill Street and Bay Street
- Bank Lane, between Shirley Street and Bay Street
- East Street, between Shirley Street and Bay Street
Additionally, from 7:00 a.m. on Sunday, 9th November 2025, until the conclusion of the service, no vehicles will be permitted to park on the following streets:
- George Street, between Bay Street and Duke Street (both sides)
- Parliament Street, between East Hill Street and Woodes Rodgers Wharf (both sides)
- Bank Lane, between Shirley Street and Bay Street (both sides)
“The Royal Bahamas Police Force apologizes for any inconvenience caused and thanks the public for their cooperation,” the statement said.