Rising costs cited for DHL’s 5.9 percent price Increase in The Bahamas, effective January 2025

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – DHL Express has announced a 5.9 percent general price adjustment in The Bahamas, effective January 1, 2025, to address rising costs and support continued investments in service enhancements and sustainability initiatives.

Patrick Gilis, DHL Express Country Manager, recently informed customers that the company has expanded its network with new routes and upgraded its fleet with eight new Boeing 777 freighters. Additionally, DHL is building new facilities and upgrading existing sites worldwide. These strategic investments he noted, aim to improve resilience, future-proof the network, and elevate service quality.

“Within this context, we would like to inform you about the annual general price increase, effective January 1, 2025. The general price increase in The Bahamas will be 5.9 percent,” Gilis said.

He explained that while inflation rates have slowed globally, they remain above historical averages, necessitating the price adjustments. “As a global network, we are affected not only by inflationary pressures in The Bahamas but also by factors impacting global trade. In addition to inflation, our cost base is influenced by other external factors, including energy prices and regulatory costs related to increasing security measures,” Gilis stated.

Gilis also noted that the ongoing pressure on the labor market has increased costs for attracting and retaining talent. The company he noted, is investing in resilient logistics and IT infrastructure. “We recognize the importance of a stable and resilient infrastructure to secure supply chains and sustain global trade. Our investments are focused on strengthening the flexibility and resilience of our logistics network and building a secure, robust IT infrastructure.”

In addition to the general price increase, DHL Express has reviewed its Additional Handling Surcharges, with new rates effective January 1, 2025. A surcharge of $22 per piece (or local currency equivalent) will apply to Non-Conveyable Pieces. The surcharge for oversized pieces will be reduced to $22 per piece, while the surcharge for Non-Stackable Pallets will increase to $326 per piece. The Remote Area Surcharge will also be adjusted.

DHL also recently made headlines due to its partnership with Amazon, which allows Amazon to ship directly to customers in The Bahamas through DHL. Amazon is offering free international shipping on orders over $49, with direct shipping to customers in The Bahamas via DHL.