RISE ABOVE: Ambassador Bastian inspires 500 male students to rise above their environment

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- His Excellency Sebastian Bastian, Ambassador of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas to Central America, delivered a powerful speech to 500 male students Monday morning; he encouraged the youngsters to not become products of their environment.

H.E. Bastian’s presentation was made during a “Step Up,” rally held at the Kendal GL Isaacs Gymnasium which was organized by the Office of the Prime Minister.

His brief address to the young men provided a list of items that he coined as “wisdom nuggets;” he challenged the young men to determine what they desire of themselves in life and to work hard towards achieving those goals.