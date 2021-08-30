RICHEST OF THEM ALL: Kingdom Government Movement leader declares net worth of $53M; D’Aguilar files $38M

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Kingdom Government Movement (KGM) Leader Dr Kevin King has declared a net worth of $53,129,820 to become the richest candidate vying for election on September 16.

After King, incumbent Freetown candidate and Tourism Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar is the wealthiest incumbent with a total net worth of $37,951,803 — more than double the net worth of the leaders of both major political parties.

The financial disclosures submitted to the Parliamentary Registration Department were gazetted in The Tribune today.

King lists his total income as $38,500 with assets including $8 million in real estate and $35 million in securities, while D’Aguilar has declared an annual income of $1,467,988, just under $3 million in real estate and some $32 million in securities/investments.

Free National Movement (FNM) Leader and Killarney incumbent Dr Hubert Minnis listed a net worth of $14,048,902, and Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador incumbent Philip Brave Davis, leader of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), declared a net worth of 4,100,237.

The PLP’s Deputy Leader and Exuma incumbent Chester Cooper declared a net worth of $14,832,882.

Coalition of Independents Leader and Pinewood candidate Lincoln Bain listed a net worth of $1,486,955.47.

Democratic National Alliance (DNA) Leader Arinthia Komolafe, who is vying for the Carmichael seat, listed a total net worth of $640,900, with a total annual income of $465,500.

Other notable figures include Elizabeth incumbent and former Minister of Health Dr Duane Sands, $6,958,000; PLP Seabreeze candidate Leslia Miller-Brice, $3,119,000; and PLP Freetown candidate Wayne Munroe, 2,791,000.

For more in-depth coverage, watch live tonight at 7pm on Cable Channel 224, BTC Flow 112 or live on FaceBook.