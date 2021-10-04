Rich cultural history on display at The Bahamas Pavillion at Expo 2020 Dubai

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The team in Dubai raced to put the finishing touches to the Bahamas Pavillion in Expo2020 Dubai for the opening of the event on October 1.

The team, comprising Ambassador Tony Joudi, Michael Diggiss, Janet Johnson, Val Pintard-Flax, Nameiko Miller, and Kishan Munroe; met up with our Logistics Director, Ashraf Badwan, who has been working tirelessly on the ground in Dubai to bring this project to fruition.

The country’s first participation in a World’s Fair traces The Bahamas’ rich cultural history, explores its sustainability-driven future and highlights our nature’s playground with all its mystery, ferocity and beauty.

Visitors will explore exciting & interactive displays, designed by our talented team of Val Flax, Nameiko Miller, and Kishan Munroe; see an actual Bahamian sloop, loaned courtesy of Baha Mar; paintings and sculptures by our local artists & artisans and have the opportunity to purchase souvenirs in our retail area.

One of the major thrusts of our participation in Expo 2020, is to drive international business opportunities; there is a huge potential for international investment in The Bahamas, which will be facilitated by our Embassy for Business on the second floor of the Pavillion.

This World’s Fair event has attracted participation from 192 countries and is expected to host over 10 million international visitors during its 6-month run. For the first time ever, The Bahamas will be taking part in a World’s Fair event, putting our nation firmly on the global stage.

Millions watched the live-streamed Official Opening, which featured international artists, including among others, Andrea Bocelli, Angelique Kidjo, Andra Day, and Lang Lang. Set in the huge Al Wasl projection dome, the largest in the world, the mind-blowing technology set the stage for what is sure to be the experience of a lifetime, not only for the projected 20 million visitors but also for The Bahamas Pavillion team.

For more info visit www.bahamaspavillion.com