Ricardo launches new ready-to-drink product with Bahamian-inspired flavors

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Ricardo, “The Rum of The Bahamas,” has launched a new ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktail, which comes in two island-inspired flavors—Smashin’ Goombay and Hard Switcha—and offers an ABV of 8%.

The product which was conceptualized, formulated, and blended by the local team at Commonwealth Brewery Limited (CBL) promises to deliver a ‘Uniquely Bahamian’ experience in every sip.

Launched under the campaign slogan ‘Turn Up Da Flava,’ the Ricardo brand is encouraging consumers to embrace the vibrance of being Bahamian in their own expressive way.

When asked what inspired this innovation, Tim White, Senior Brand Manager for Spirits at CBL replied: “We knew that we wanted to create something that would be exciting within the RTD space but also meet the needs of our consumers. With that in mind, we decided to create our own interpretation of local beverages by pairing our premium Ricardo rum with local flavor profiles that we all know and love.”

Andre Woldt, Director of Marketing at CBL, noted that RTDs have become the fastest-growing beverage category over the past five years and described the new products as “the perfect addition to the repertoire of any consumer that is looking to try something outside of their conventional beer or mixed drink.”

He continued: “We were intentional about coming up with the best recipes for the RTDs and worked very closely with the Brewery team to test the product locally until we felt we had the perfect finished product.”

CBL continues to remain on the cutting edge of the beverage industry and eager consumers will enjoy every sip of Ricardo’s Smashin’ Goombay and Hard Switcha rum cocktails, now available nationwide at all 700 Wines & Spirits locations.