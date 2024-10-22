RFP to be issued for drainage tracking app

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The government is set to issue a Request for Proposal (RFP) for a tech company to develop a mapping app that will help the Ministry of Works track and monitor drainage systems across the capital.

Minister of Works and Family Island Affairs Clay Sweeting announced the initiative during the Office of the Prime Minister’s weekly press briefing.

Sweeting acknowledged that while the government cannot guarantee a complete end to flooding in the capital, this tool will help the ministry mitigate occurences.

As an example, he cited a recent drainage cleaning on East Bay Street. Although it did not stop flooding entirely, the water subsided much faster.