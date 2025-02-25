RF Bank Announces Speaker Lineup For Economic Outlook

NASSAU, BAHAMAS –In an era marked by escalating global conflicts and shifting power

dynamics, understanding the intricate landscape of international relations is more crucial than

ever. The Annual RF Bahamas Economic Outlook conference, scheduled for March 12, 2025, at

Baha Mar, offers a unique opportunity to gain insights from world-leading experts on these

pressing issues.

This year’s conference centres on the theme “Escalating Global Conflicts: Power Shifts, and

Opportunities.” As the modern world reaches a critical juncture, marked by conflicts and

shifting power dynamics reshaping political, economic, and social structures, the conference

aims to explore the challenges and opportunities arising from these dynamics. Attendees will

gain insights into navigating the complexities of a rapidly changing global environment.

Among the distinguished speakers is Keynote Speaker, KT McFarland, former U.S. Deputy

National Security Advisor, whose extensive experience and firsthand knowledge of global

affairs make her perspectives invaluable in today’s uncertain world.

McFarland’s association with President Trump offers unique insights into the administration’s

foreign policy decisions and strategic priorities. Her perspectives are particularly valuable for

understanding the “America First” approach and its implications on global alliances, trade

agreements, and security partnerships. Attendees of the RF Economic Outlook 2025

conference will have the opportunity to hear McFarland discuss these topics, providing a

nuanced understanding of past policies and their relevance to current global affairs.

The conference boasts a world-class lineup of speakers, each bringing a wealth of knowledge

and experience.

• The Hon. Philip Davis, Prime Minister of The Bahamas

• Renato Grandmont, Managing Director and Chief Investment Strategist at Morgan

Stanley.

• Admiral Mike Rogers (Ret.), Former NSA Director and head of US Cyber Command.

• Dr. Kimberley Amirault-Ryan, Performance Consultant to the NBA, NHL, and

Olympians

• Marla Dukharan, Economist and Leading Advisor on the Caribbean.

• Helen Papagiannis, AI & Immersive Technology Expert

Over 200 industry leaders, policymakers, and professionals from various sectors will gather

once again at this one-day event to foster relationships that can lead to collaborative solutions.

As a CPD-certified event, attendees have the opportunity to earn 5 CPD credits, contributing to

their ongoing professional growth.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.rfbeo.com.

possible without our event partners: Aliv, Doctors Hospital, PwC, Tribune, J S Johnson, BISX,

BCSD, and Fidelity. A special thank you to our sponsors: Simplified Lending, Easy Car Sales,

GSO and Graham Thompson

