RF announces conference on digital assets, geopolitics and emerging tech

NASSAU, BAHAMAS —The RF Group along with its event partners recently announced that the eigth annual RF Economic Outlook Conference will take place next month at Baha Mar under the theme Future Forces: World-Changing Ideas.

The event is slated for June 8, 2022.

Presenters include Dex Hunter-Torricke, Communications Executive for Facebook and Google; Keith Herman, Serial Tech Entrepreneur and Blockchain Expert; John Sitilides, Geopolitical and Geo-Economic Strategist; and Shawn Kanungo, Global Disruption Strategist.

“This year’s conference will explore such themes as the geopolitical forces impacting global powers, the future of work and hybrid work models, the future of investment and the rapidly expanding role of digital assets, and the future of technology and the emerging trends that will change how we live,” said RF Group President, Michael Anderson.

“Over the last two years, the world has experienced unprecedented disruption in our day-to-day lives. Not only has the number of disrupted areas increased but the pace of change has been exponential. While these changes create significant risks, they also provide massive opportunities which we hope to highlight. ”

The event will be hosted simultaneously across three regions -The Bahamas, Cayman Islands, and the Eastern Caribbean – through a hybrid model.

Registration is now open with an Early Bird discount available through May 15. Discounts are also available for members of accredited associations looking for Continuing Professional Development (CPD) credits.

RFEO 2022 is appropriate for virtually all audiences, according to Anderson.

“Whether you are government or business leaders, or simply individuals trying to create suitable strategies for the opportunities and risks that lie ahead, this year’s RF Economic Outlook promises to provide a full day of thought-provoking and exciting presentations that will leave you empowered to take on the future,” he said.

RFEO 2022 is proudly sponsored by the RF Group, Aliv, Consolidated Water, Doctors Hospital Healthcare System, Fidelity Bank, GSO Legal, JS Johnson Insurance Agents & Brokers, PwC, and the Tribune. For full details on the speakers and registration, visit www.rfbeo.com.