REVIEW THE BAIL ACT: Police Commissioner urges Bail Act review to clamp down on prolific offenders

 

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander is calling on the government to expeditiously review the Bail Act as a means to clamp down on prolific offenders.

Fernander says his plea is supported by the harsh reality that repeat offenders are continuously given a chance to wreak havoc on society; he pointed to an example of a 16-year-old juvenile who is presently out on bail for four murders.

Fernander’s comments were made during a press briefing held at Police Headquarters Monday morning.

